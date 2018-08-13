FFK reacts to news soldier shutdown Maiduguri airport, threatening to shoot superiors

Foremost People’s Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Mr Femi Fani Kayode has thrown his support for soldiers who staged a protest in Maiduguri on Sunday.

The soldiers were reported to have grounded the airport, shooting sporadically in protest of being in Maiduguri for four long years without being posted out.

There are also reports that they have not received their full benefits in those four years.

The former Aviation Minister noted that it was unfair for the soldiers to be treated they way our government treat them. He stressed that other nations honour their soldiers when they die in line lf duty, but in Nigeria, they are buried in mass graves secretly like dogs.

He urged that their salaries and allowances be paid as at when due. Speaking via his Twitter handle on Monday morning, Mr Fani Kayode, did not spare President Muhammadu Buhari in his criticism, saying the president has no respect for the military buy only use them to crush his enemies.

See what he wrote below

Yesterday soldiers threatened to shoot their superior officers in Maiduguri. This was because they were being sent to certain death at the frontline after being posted to Maiduguri for 4 yrs without seeing their families or getting all their benefits.This is sad and unfair…1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 13, 2018

…Our soldiers deserve better. They must be treated with fairness,compassion, decency and respect.They must be paid their salaries and allowances when due and they must be honored for the sacrifices that they are making.They must not be treated like animals or when killed…2/3 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 13, 2018