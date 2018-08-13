Metro News, Trending

FFK reacts to news soldier shutdown Maiduguri airport, threatening to shoot superiors

 

Foremost People’s Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Mr Femi Fani Kayode has thrown his support for soldiers who staged a protest in Maiduguri on Sunday.

The soldiers were reported to have grounded the airport, shooting sporadically in protest of being in Maiduguri for four long years without being posted out.

There are also reports that they have not received their full benefits in those four years.

The former Aviation Minister noted that it was unfair for the soldiers to be treated they way our government treat them. He stressed that other nations honour their soldiers when they die in line lf duty, but in Nigeria, they are buried in mass graves secretly like dogs.

He urged that their salaries and allowances be paid as at when due. Speaking via his Twitter handle on Monday morning, Mr Fani Kayode, did not spare President Muhammadu Buhari in his criticism, saying the president has no respect for the military buy only use them to crush his enemies.

See what he wrote below


You may also like

Buhari’s N10k loan to petty traders takes off

It’s a big lie: Nigerian man exposes Dino Melaye ‘lie’ about Kogi bye-election

Nigeria to Host the first African Global LIST Tour

Ronaldo and Dybala Ready For New Season

One thing Buhari’s government must learn – Ben Bruce

Why Now Is The Time For Juventus To Win The Champions League – Massimiliano Allegri

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th August

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th August

Lady goes ecstatic over Wizkid’s performance in the US on twitter, Wizkid replies (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *