FG Set To Increase Corp Members Allowances

 

The Federal Government has commenced the process to review and increase the monthly allowance of corp members.

Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General, Suleiman Kazaure who disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja when he visited the FCT orientation camp Kubwa as part of his tour of orientation camps, said the scheme received a letter from the presidency where the finance minister was also copied to that effect.

“The FG is working to increase your monthly allowances. Therefore, wherever you find yourselves, conduct yourself well, be good ambassador of your family, the scheme and the nation.”

“We received a letter from the presidency, that is, ministry of youth and sport, copied the ministry of Finance that shows that the corps allowance will be reviewed upward, it is in the pipeline,” he said.

He urged the corps members to be security conscious to avoid any casualty hence they should avoid moving about in the night alone, attending late night parties, indecent dressing and travelling unnecessarily. 

“Avoid indecent dressing and be securiry conscious, and avoid night party. Night party is allowed in your lodge but apart from your lodge this is not allowed,” he warned.

Kazaure adviced the corp members to take advantage of the Skill Acquisation and Entreprenuership Development (SAED) and empower themselves so they can create jobs for themselves and help to boost the nation’s economy.

