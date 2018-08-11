Uncategorized, Viral

Fine ‘girl’, Bobrisky steps out in cropped top for an event in Lagos (Photos)

Slay King/Queen, Bobrisky, steps out in cropped top at an event in Lagos (Photos)Nigerian self-acclaimed male barbie, Bobrisky proudly showed off his midriff as he stepped out in a cropped top to Music & Message Concert in Lagos.

See more photos below.

Watch the video below;

Music & Message Concert is part of efforts toward forging a safe environment and facilitating frameworks to shore up Nigerian democracy.

The ingenious events, slated on 11th and 12th of August 2018, would commentate International Youth Day, with plans to thrill youths to a Music and Message Concert with the theme: “Safe ‘n’ Save Spaces For The Youths,” in Lagos.


