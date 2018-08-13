“Fine girl like us na big belle men dey rush us” – Nkechi Blessing Says

Actress Nkechi blessing, while showing off major cleavage in new photos, says big men with big belle always rush them because they are beautiful.

A few weeks ago, the beautiful actress opened up on the kind of men that she would never marry.

She said; “I would never marry a man who doesn’t trust me, because trust supersedes love. I also don’t want to be associated with a short man. I can’t marry any of such men. If you are short, then you’re not my type.”

When further probed about the kind of man that tickles her fantasy, she said: “I’ll go for a tall, dark and handsome guy with correct body build. My kind of man doesn’t have to be so rich, money is not love.”