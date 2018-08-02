First Bank Launches Chat Banking On WhatsApp

File photo

Determined to ensure effective service to its customers, First Bank of Nigeria on Thursday unveiled its chat banking on WhatsApp.

Mr Chuma Ezirim, the bank’s Group Head, E-Business, said the application would enable customers leverage the real-time messaging capabilities of the WhatsApp Business Solution to check their account balance.

Ezirim said that customers would also leverage on the solution to perform simple banking queries.

He said in a statement in Lagos that the launch which took place on Aug. 1 was at its pilot phase and would be available to a select group of customers after which it would be made available to all customers.

Ezirim said additional details on the solution would be provided in the coming weeks as customers are encouraged to keep interacting with the bank on its various social media channels for updates.

“Customers expectations are constantly changing and it is our duty as a customer-focused bank to ensure that our customers are provided with the means to carry out banking services through any channel they desire.

“We are constantly seeking new ways and opportunities to meet customers at their preferred touch points and we understand our customers are actively engaged on WhatsApp.

“With First Bank chat banking on WhatsApp, it is not just about staying connected with friends and loved ones, but also keeping in touch with your bank anytime and anywhere you are,” Ezirim said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that First Bank is the premier bank in West Africa with about 14 million customer accounts and also provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services with over 750 business locations.

It has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, the Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal as well as a representative office in Beijing.

