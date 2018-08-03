First Class Graduate, Govt Job & More: Nigerian Lady Lists Shocking Qualities For Future Husband

A Twitter user identified simply as Winnie (@WitWinnie), who is a lady looking for a husband, has taken to the social networking platform to reveal the qualities her prospective husband must poses before they can get married.

In her post, Winnie proudly stated that she wants a man who is a first class graduate, a well-raised gentleman, and also has a very good government job.

The young lady said her lucky man must be well raised, feminist, calm and collected, among others.

She wrote: “Husband

1.First Class (Academically/Thoughts)

2. Street Smart

3. Feminist

4. Well Raised

5.Fixer

6.Very good Government Job or Multinationals

7.Kind and humble

8.Calm and Collected (I hate talkatives. I love very intelligent listeners. They listen to grab, dissect and drop.

9. Fears God. That’s it!!! So simple and easy. As for riches, don’t worry! It will come.

If you don’t have sense, no matter the plenty money…you will never be the father of my children! I don’t have strength to be shouting.

This list isn’t for you people on here! Just 10% of men on Naija twitter fit in here.”

The lady also defended the qualities she listed saying: “For the very shallow men, please do not make this about gender war. This is me saying what I will have and not about anyone. Trust me, I have qualities mentioned there. Did you see “super cute, tall, six packs?” Nah! Why? Because not important to me. Don’t chat shit here.

“Lastly, yes I have dated these kinda men, dating and still have these kinda men as friends and family. So I know what I’m saying. Don’t tell me I’d have to mould them. They are in my life. My world is not your world.”

