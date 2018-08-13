News, Uncategorized

First Lady, Aisha Buhari gets an Honorary Doctorate Degree award in South Korea (Photos)

Wife to the Nigerian president and First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari is so excited as she is honoured with a Doctorate in Humanity by Sun Moon University, Asan, South Korea.

Sharing the photos from the event on her IG, she dedicated the award to all Nigerian women.

She was honoured for her humanitarian activities through her initiative, Future Assured Programme.

She wrote:

“I was honoured today with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration (Honoris Causa) by Sun Moon University in Asan, South Korea.

“My gratitude goes to the President of the University, Dr. Sun-Jo Hwang and the University Council for this honour. I dedicate this honour to all Nigerian women.”

Prnigeria reports that the award was disclosed by Professor Hong Young-Shik of the political science department of the university, who led a team to pay a courtesy visit on the wife of the president on Thursday, June 21, at the presidential villa.

“The humanitarian activities of Mrs. Buhari have caught the attention of the world and the Senate of the Sun Moon University, especially her outstanding work with women and children,”

Professor Hong said.

The letter conveying the award read:

“I have been directed to notify you, Your Excellency, on the decision of the University to confer on you, a meritorious Doctor of Humanity (Hon. Causa).”


