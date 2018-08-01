Entertainment, Gossip, Uncategorized

Flavour and ex-MBGN, Anna Banner celebrate their daughter, Sophia as she clocks 3

Nigerian Artiste, Flavour and ex-MBGN, Anna Banner’s daughter, Sophia is 3 years old today and they both took to Instagram to celebrate her.

Flavour shared a photo of Sophia strapped to his back and wrote:

“Cos it’s ur birthday � I ll go the xtra mile oo�.HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY QUEEN � I LOVE U”

Anna shareda lovely photo of her and captioned it ;

“Happy 3rd birthday to my best friend forever ❤❤ I love you so much my darling Sofia Okoli� You bring so much peace, joy, happiness, laughter and love to my soul every second of the day. I love you my princess ❤ #sofiais3”.

She continued;

I am so blessed to have you as my DAUGHTER ❤ Happy birthday my dearest daughter ❤I love you with everything in me❤

