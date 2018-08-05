Floyd Mayweather celebrates daughter, Iyanna, as she finally receives her diploma certificate 3-years after she graduated from high school (Photos)

Retired superstar boxer, Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Iyanna Mayweather, 18, as she accepted her high school diploma three-years after she graduated.

Sharing photos with his daughter and her mother, the undefeated boxer wrote :

‘The sacrifices we make for our loved ones are always blessings later on down the line. I dropped out in the 12th grade, with just a couple of credits left to go just to give my parents and siblings a better life. I encourage and preach to my children every day that education is extremely important because I want them to be better than me. My daughter excelled and finished high school when she was just 15yrs old, but decided to finally walk the stage today and have the honor of receiving her diploma in her hand amongst her peers and family. This is yet another family goal and a notch under our belts that makes me proud to be a Father. I love you @moneyyayya! Keep up the good work…we are just getting started!’

