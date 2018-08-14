Football, Trending

Football Betting: Check This Free 10 Odds For Today; August 14th

Image result for sports betting in nigeria

With the economy not only in serious recession but also being padded with inflation. people have embraced the act  of predicting sports results and placing a wager on the outcome.

The outcome , if positive is one that  can make one smile to the bank. Some group of people have even taken to this as a sort of paid job by investing in laptops and connections. There by making it easy for them to book on line.

Some even subscribe to some paid football prediction site to get odds.

To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.

15/08/2018 20:00
Real Madrid – Atl. Madrid
Under HT(1.5)
2752
18/08/2018 17:00
Chievo – Juventus
Normale
Yes
4679
18/08/2018 15:00
West Ham – Bournemouth
Normale
Over(2.5)
4680
18/08/2018 16:00
Guingamp – PSG
Normale
(1:0) 2 H
4663
17/08/2018 19:45
Reims – Lyon
Normale
2
For bet9ja customers, this is the booking number; Z797PQZ8

