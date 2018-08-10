Sports, Trending

Football Betting: Check This Free 10 Odds For Today

Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particular football club. People have also found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it. There are even instances of where a Manchester united fan would stake his money against his so called team just to ensure his winnings. To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.
Teams                                                                 Betting tips
MKE Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray                      2
GNK Dinamo Zagreb – NK Slaven                     1
FC Ingolstadt – Greuther Furth                          1

Wadi Degla SC – Petrojet FC                               1x
Paide Linnameeskond – FC Flora Tallinn         over 2.5
Manchester Utd – Leicester City                         under 3.5
St. Pauli – Darmstadt 98                                       under 3.5
These together gives 10 odds and you sure know what the return of 1k would bring.

