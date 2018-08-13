Football, Trending

Football Betting: Free 10 Odds For Today; August 13th

Image result for sports betting in nigeria
Football as a matter of fact has gone beyond the days of being just a patriotic fan of a particular football club.People have also found a way of aligning their passion for these sports with their tendency to make money from it.

There are even instances of where a  fan of a particular team would be praying for the opponent to score just because he needs both teams to score for the sake of his ticket.

To this end, we have this very high probable games for you to try your luck for today.

Real Madrid – Atl. Madrid
Normale
Under HT(1.5)
Haugesund FK – Valerenga IF
Normale
Over(2.5)
9336
13/08/2018 19:00
Vikingur Reykjavik – Breidablik Kopavogur
Normale
Over(2.5)
3388
16/08/2018 19:00
Atalanta – Hapoel Haifa FC
Normale
Over(2.5)
3372
16/08/2018 17:30
U Craiova 1948 CS – RB Leipzig
Normale
2
5999
13/08/2018 15:30
China – Nigeria
Normale
Over(2.5)
For bet9ja users,this is the booking code Z79CZ8D7

