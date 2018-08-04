Former corps member donates clinic to NYSC Camp (Photos)

A former corps member, Dr Vivian Ijeoma Nwaejike, who revealed her passion to leave a lasting legacy after her service year which would benefit mankind through effective healthcare delivery, has built an ultra-modern camp clinic equipped with state-of-the art equipment for the NYSC Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.



During the clinic inspection, the former corps member said her passion for the project was borne out of her desire for effective healthcare delivery. NYSC D.G, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, visibly impressed with the project and lauded her.

A statement from NYSC on the inspected project reads;

CORPS MEMBER DONATES CLINIC TO NYSC CAMP

As part of his tour at the NYSC Orientation Camp Kubwa in Abuja today, the Director- General, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure also took time to inspect an ultra-modern camp clinic built and equipped with state-of-the art equipment by an Ex-Corps Member, Dr Vivian Ijeoma Nwaejike, FC/16B/0019.

General Kazaure who was visibly impressed with the structure put in place by the Ex-Corps Member, commended her laudable initiative for embarking and executing the project.

He also thanked the management of National Hospital, Abuja, for financing the project.

Dr Nwaejike who took the Director-General and other members of his entourage round the clinic said her passion for the project was borne out of her desire to leave a lasting legacy after the service year which would benefit mankind through effective healthcare delivery.