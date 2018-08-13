France 2018 Quarterfinal; U20 Falconets To Face Spain

Nigeria U20 Flaconet team have booked their place in the quarter final after a hard fought draw against China.

They lost by a lone goal to familiar foe Germany in the opening match before bouncing back with victory against Haiti whom they defeated by a lone goal to one.

All they needed was a draw against China and all hope seemed lost when China opened the scoring just before the break and resorted to a defensive game.

The Falconets however had other ideas as they leveled things up with five seconds remaining to the end of the match.

They would now meet Spain on Thursday August, 16th.