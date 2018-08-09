Friend kills Lagos driver to date girlfriend

A 28-year-old bus driver, Abraham Umar, has been killed by suspected cult members at Cele bus stop, in the Ijanikin area of Lagos State.

The police said the victim was set up by his friend who was obsessed with his (Abraham’s) 17-year-old girlfriend.

PUNCH Metro learnt that Abraham, aka Abi, was eating at the girlfriend’s mother’s bamboo restaurant when the gunmen invaded the place around 9pm on Tuesday.

They reportedly shot the Benue State indigene in the head, killing him on the spot.

It was learnt that the case was reported at the Ijanikin Police Station and the girlfriend, identified only as Elo, was arrested.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said the gunmen came in a group after Abraham, who plied the Lagos-Badagry Expressway route, parked his vehicle and went to eat.

He said,

“He was with his conductor and the owner of the commercial bus when one of the gunmen tapped him on the back. Another one pushed him and slammed his head against the wall. Then one of them put a gun to his head and shot him dead. Everybody ran away.”

The deceased lost his father, a former naval officer, when he was barely six years old.

His foster father, Muhammed Umaru, said Abraham had been receiving threat text messages from some men who asked him to stop his relationship with Elo.

He said,

“They told him to leave the girl because she belonged to one of them. “My son’s friend, Peter, said the young man behind the messages had once confronted them. I was told that the rival was dark in complexion and had dreadlocks. “I told his aunt and uncle, who asked the girl to stay away from Abraham and also warned him to leave Elo alone. But they refused to quit the relationship.”

Elo, 17, who had been arrested by the police, however, said Abraham was her only boyfriend, adding that she could not tell why he was killed.

“He called me last night (Tuesday), saying he was going to my mum’s shop and if he could wait for me there. I said he should not wait because I was at my brother’s place in Ajegunle and would not be coming back that night. I told him that we were planning my brother’s wedding. On Wednesday when I got back home, I was told Abi had been killed. I don’t know about any threat because he did not tell me about it,” she said.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, said four suspects had been arrested.

However, Oti noted that Abraham’s best friend set him up over the 17-year-old girlfriend.

He said,