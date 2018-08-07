Uncategorized, Viral

Funke Akindele celebrates 5 million followers on Instagram (Video)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, on Tuesday was in a good mood as she rejoiced over hitting five million followers on Instagram.

The 41-year-old took to the social media platform to celebrate her followers while saying it is time to use the number of followers to collect money from the bank.

“5m followers!!! Oya legoooo!!! My fans are badder than yours love you guys!! Thanks for always supporting my works!! May God bless you all. Now time to go use this number of followers to collect money from the bank,” she wrote.

Watch the video below;


