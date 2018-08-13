FUTMINNA Expels 13 Students, Dismisses Lecturer Over Charges Of Sexual Harassment

Management of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, has dismissed a lecturer from the Department of Geology, Omananyi Yunusa Adinoyi, following the outcome of investigation on an alleged sexual assault on a female student.

It was learnt that the dismissal was approved during the university Council’s 131st meeting presided over by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Abdullahi Bala. The alleged sexual harassment was against a female student in the same department who took a course taught by Adinoyi.

The decision was reached after the investigative panel found Adinoyi guilty of inappropriate relationship with a female student. The case was kept away from most departments especially the Information Department which only got the dismissal notice after it was decided.

The VC said Adinoyi’s dismissal would serve as deterrent to others as “the university has taken further steps to ensure total elimination of sexual harassment in FUT, Minna community. Efforts to get Adinoyi to speak proved abortive as his line was switched off.

Also, the Council approved the withdrawal of 13 students for poor academic performance.All the affected students, except one, are Masters’ students from various departments. Six of the students are from the Department of Biochemistry, three from the Department of Mathematics, two from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and one from the Department of Computer Science.