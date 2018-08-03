Sports

Gabriel Jesus Extends Man City Contract For Five More Years

Manchester City forward, Gabriel Jesus has extended his stay with the Etihad Stadium outfit, signing a five-year extension.

The Brazil international joined Guardiola’s side in January 2017 and has notched 24 goals in 53 appearances for the Citizens.

Jesus has now extended his contract with the Premier League champions till 2023.

“I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me,” he told the club’s website.

“I can say that it was the best decision I’ve made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I’m here I’m improving as a professional and as a person.

“Also thanks to the club for being so organised and focused since I arrived. Pep had an important role in my signing, but also the club.

READ  Okon: Falcons Angry & Hungry for Victory Over Bayana

“City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy.”

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Gabriel is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in world football, so to have him commit his future to us is a huge boost.

“There’s so much variety in his game. I know how much Pep enjoys working with him and I am really looking forward to watching his development in the coming years.”


