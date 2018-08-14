Gay lecturer caught and exposed in Ibadan (Details)

A fresh case of sexual assault between lecturers and students has left many alarmed as an alleged gay lecturer might have come to the end of the road with his uncompromising tantrums and his victims.

While reports of harassment between lecturers and female students loom in University of Lagos, and Obafemi Awolowo University, an engineering lecturer of the Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, identified as Engineer David Aremu Oluwafemi has been accused of sexual harassment and campus extortion of male students.

According to the most recent victim and course representative of the class, Lasisi, the said lecturer is known for his sexual assault of only male students in the department and ensures that during exams, he searches only male students to enable him check out their privates

The said student alongside a colleague took to report the incident at Petals FM, Ibadan, during the show; “Taloye” shortly after escalating the matter to the management of the Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan

As at the time of this report, the management of the Federal College of Agriculture is having a press conference and have reportedly set up a committee to look into the case of the alleged homosexual lecturer

The statement of the course representative reads;

I got o know Engineer David Aremu Oluwafemi after he was introduced to us in class as the lecturer for “Theory of Structure”, “Livestock Mechanization”, a combined course with Animal Production HND1. The first day he walked into the lecture room, he asked us to pick a course rep and my colleagues voted for me.

He told me that there are some things he wants the course rep o do for him, which includes refreshment after every lecture compulsorily and i spend N500 every week without the knowlege of my coursemates because he warned me not to disclose that information to anyone and added that he has spies amongst my coursemates so he would find out if i go against his instruction

He later said that every month, i must subscribe for his monthly data on his two lines (MTN and Airtel). I was later invited to his house and his reason for that is that if i don’t come to his house then i am not close to him lie how a course rep should and my attitude towards him would determine if my colleagues would pass or fail and any student who failed his course in time past failed because their course reps did not cooperate with him

I then asked what to do to ensure that all 18 all my classreps would no fail. Meanwhile prior to this time, i have heard rumors of his sexcapades

A now viral audio was shared by the victim who is heard trying to stop the lecturer from perpetrating the sexual act but the lecturer asks him o be silent, insisting as he breathed heavily, that whenever he engages in such act, he doesn’t speak

Another male student confirmed the allegations saying that the lecturer hates women but is sexually attracted to men and asked the class to contribute money for an infinix pro 4 worth N84,000 at the tme of the request but now N104k

The school management has now reacted to the reports and officially released an official statement to that effect.