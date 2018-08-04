Local News

Gay Men Arrested And Paraded With Other Criminals In Sokoto (Photo)

 

The homosexuals among others paraded by Police

Four men identified as Bilyaminu Yahaya, Jubril Zulkifi, Ahmed Sheu Adili and Masarana Hamza, have been apprehended by officials of the Nigerian Police Force from the Sokoto command, for engaging in homosexual practice.

Speaking while addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Sokoto on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Cordeila Nwawe, disclosed that other suspects were also arrested for offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen properties, being in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp to other criminal activities.

READ  Donald Trump Invites President Buhari To Washington

She said: “The present commissioner of police has come to the state to do a job; nobody is going to stand on his way.

 

“Our dream is to maintain the peace being enjoyed in Sokoto and we will never allow the activities of area boys, thugs and thieves or any form of criminal activities to take us back.”  

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Singer, Simi Reveals What It Felt Like To Perform On The Same Stage With Lagbaja (Photo)

Kwara PDP NEC Member Aluko Storms Out Of Meeting, Joins APC

Adorable Photo Of Timaya Walking On The Streets Of America With His Newborn Baby

Osinbajo Meets Akpabio In Aso Rock Ahead Of The Senator’s Reported Defection To APC

10-Year-Old Sets World Record In Swimming (Photo)

Saraki, Tambuwal, Others Defection Unconstitutional – Falana

Thibaut Courtois Definitely Leaving Chelsea

Beauty Tips: Benefits Of Tomatoes For Your Skin

‘Fake’ Results Gave Mnangagwa Win – Chimasa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *