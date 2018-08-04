Gay Men Arrested And Paraded With Other Criminals In Sokoto (Photo)

The homosexuals among others paraded by Police

Four men identified as Bilyaminu Yahaya, Jubril Zulkifi, Ahmed Sheu Adili and Masarana Hamza, have been apprehended by officials of the Nigerian Police Force from the Sokoto command, for engaging in homosexual practice.

Speaking while addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Sokoto on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Cordeila Nwawe, disclosed that other suspects were also arrested for offences ranging from criminal conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen properties, being in possession of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp to other criminal activities.

She said: “The present commissioner of police has come to the state to do a job; nobody is going to stand on his way.

“Our dream is to maintain the peace being enjoyed in Sokoto and we will never allow the activities of area boys, thugs and thieves or any form of criminal activities to take us back.”

