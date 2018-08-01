Generator Repairer Found Hanging From His Ceiling After Going Out With Friends

According to a Punch Metro report, the many residents of Morounfolu Street in the Ogba area of Lagos State have expressed shock over the death of a generator repairer, Olatunji Opadiran, who committed suicide after hanging out with friends.

It was learnt that Opadiran on Monday committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope tied to the hook of a ceiling fan in his apartment.

It was gathered that Opadiran had earlier gone out with his friends before coming back to his room around 6pm to carry out the act.

One of the residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Punch Metro that Opadiran never showed any sign that he was going to commit suicide.

He noted that his (Opadiran) friends thought he wanted to go and sleep at home.

He said, “He had earlier gone out with three of his friends and while coming back, he saw one of his friends and stayed with him for a while but all of a sudden, he said that he was hungry and his friend got him food to eat.

“After eating, he left for his house but the friend later went to look for him there, thinking he went to sleep like he used to do when he is tired.

“After knocking and calling out his name without any response, the door to his room was broken and he was found dead dangling from a rope.”

The source noted that Opadiran’s death was still a surprise to the residents of the street.

He added that the deceased’s father, who had earlier gone out, was not allowed to see the corpse when he came back.

“We heard that some atonement rites will be performed before he can be buried,” he said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident and said the body had been deposited in the morgue of the Ifako General Hospital.

He said, “We received the information around 6pm through a phone call that one Olatunji Opadiran commited suicide by hanging himself and the detectives swung into action.”

