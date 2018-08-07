‘Get over this bad blood already’- Princess trolls Cee-c, feels her acid threat was a stunt

Earlier today, Cynthia Nwadiora AKA Cee-C shared an email she got from an alleged Alex’s fan threatening to bathe her with acid anytime their paths cross.

The reason for this deadly message was because of Alex and Tobi whom the crazy fan felt Cee-C was still bitter over.

Her ‘fresh air’ and alleged boo, Leo also weighed in on the issue indicating that one of her allies is a true Lagosian

Also, her fellow housemate, Ifu Ennada stepped into the matter calling for peace between the two ladies.

According to her, they mustn’t be best friends but they should at least respect each other and call their fans to order.

Now, Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Princess who was part of the first evicted participants in the reality show has reacted to the acid attack threat Cee-C got from a fan of Tobi and Alex.

The beautiful reality television star who called for peace on both sides disclosed that it should be reported to law enforcement agencies and not publicized on social media.

Sharing a collage of the both of them, Princess wrote:

Get over this bad blood already !!!! First of all if this is an actual threat and not a publicity stunt it should be sent to the law enforcement agencies and not social media.

Because publicizing such threat in such an aloof manner would only fuel more imaginations of how best to carry out the plot

The fans of both parties are taking this way too seriously.

Bbn 3 is a “term”that covers 20 housemates.

And this constant aggression only keeps us in constant negativity and defense.

@alex_unusual @ceec_official pls advice your fans.

Better still make peace if there is any squabble

Before this gets out of control and unleashes more contempt

#loveisallweneed#peace#lovehastowin#bbnaija3 #bigbrothernaija2018y