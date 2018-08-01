Ghanaian Actor, Fred Nuamah, gifts his wife, ₦73million Porsche Cayenne Turbo (Photos+Video)

Ghanaian Actor and Producer, Fred Nuamah is currently trending online for surprising his wife with an expensive car.
The founder of the Ghana Movie Awards reportedly splashed cash on a brand new Porsche Cayenne Turbo for his beautiful wife, Marketor Nuamah.
Fred reportedly purchased the ride for a whopping $200,000.
See photos below:
Below is a video of the car as shared by Ameyaw TV:
Frederick and Martekor tied the knot in a private ceremony in March after a headline making proposal aboard an aircraft in January.
