Ghanaian actress Ella Mensah, robbed in Festac, Lagos (Photos)

Popular Ghanaian actress, Ella Mensah has taken to her social media page to narrate how she was robbed in Festac, Lagos, on her way home from a movie location.

The actress, who shared the scary incident on her Instagram Story, said she was so afraid for her life as her ”car screen” was broken by the armed robbers who pointed a gun at her.

An iPhone X and an iPhone 7plus were stolen from her. The robbers also made away with all the money she had on her.

See what she wrote below;

“I was attacked by arm robbers last night in Festac…. from my location to my house…they broke my car screen, pointed a gun at me n took everything I had on me….Two of my fons (iPhone X n iPhone 7plus) my money (few dollard and Naira)”

“I thought they were gonna shoot me… Never been this scared in my life.”

See photos below;