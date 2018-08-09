Entertainment

Ghanaian actress Ella Mensah, robbed in Festac, Lagos (Photos)

Popular Ghanaian actress, Ella Mensah has taken to her social media page to narrate how she was robbed in Festac, Lagos, on her way home from a movie location.

The actress, who shared the scary incident on her Instagram Story, said she was so afraid for her life as her ”car screen” was broken by the armed robbers who pointed a gun at her.

An iPhone X and an iPhone 7plus were stolen from her. The robbers also made away with all the money she had on her.

READ  Incredible! Boko Haram Runs A Govt By Lake Chad Shores

See what she wrote below;

“I was attacked by arm robbers last night in Festac…. from my location to my house…they broke my car screen, pointed a gun at me n took everything I had on me….Two of my fons (iPhone X n iPhone 7plus) my money (few dollard and Naira)”

“I thought they were gonna shoot me… Never been this scared in my life.”

See photos below;


You may also like

TECNO MOBILE IS SET TO THRILL FANS WITH A MEGA SPARK PARTY!!!

Actress Eucharia Anunobi bags post graduate diploma in Pastoral and Leadership course (Photos)

‘Am I rude and arrogant? – Timaya asks his fans (Video)

Ciara Announces New Collaboration With Tekno

Olakunle Churchill Arrests Online Saboteur After Financial Assistance

‘Johnny Bravo’ – Tiwa Savage gushes over Teebillz gym video

Nollywood Actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo Releases Stunning Images As She Turns A Year Older

Kaduna born actress, Ishaya Diwa buys herself brand new car

I’m having menstrual pain- Bobrisky cries out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *