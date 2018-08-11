Uncategorized, Viral

Gistreel Best Dressed At The AMVCA2018 Nominees & Sponsor Cocktail Party

The AMVCA2018 Nominees & Sponsor Cocktail party sponsored by Konga and Airtel was an event where the stylish ones failed to disappoint.

All celebrities at the cocktail party tried to slay but only a select few nailed their stylistic choices.

Stars including Ini Dima-Okojie, Anto Lecky, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, among others wore eye-popping outfits which gave them a feature on Gistreel’s best dressed list.

These gorgeous ladies served looks from their on-point makeup, hair to their fabulous designer pieces by emerging and established Nigerian brands.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini looks fabulous in a structured, light blue, Toju Foyeh dress which stopped mid-thighs.

The dress which features a deep V plunging neckline and bubbly sleeves was paired with a pink clutch and champagne-gold heels.

Anto Lecky

BBnaija’s ex-housemate looked fabulous in a blue dress featuring a lone strap and thigh-high slit.

To complete her outfit, Anto wore a sequined black shorts and black minimalist heels.

She wore her hair in a soft bouncy around her perfectly made-up face.

Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress, Adesua is a sight to behold in a body-hugging peach dress which showed off her curves.

Adesua styles the bustier-inspired dress from Zhena-woman with black clutch and pale pink heels.

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Coker didn’t disappoint in a dreamy white jumpsuit with off-shoulder detailing and sheer bubbly sleeves.

The radio presenter paired her outfit with a white structured clutch, styling her hair in a gold pixie cut.

Bridget Chigbufue

Bridget looks spectacular in a mint green dress with fur detailing around her bust and hemline.

She wore her hair in a long black style which swept around her mid-body.

Rounding off her look, the star went with a studded minimalist heels.

Khloe

The BBnaija star looked simple but fabulous in a blue dress featuring a wide band.

She went different in the hair department, rocking a auburn bob cut.

Dorcas Shola Fapson

Dorcas was anything but delectable in a peach dress which featured an elaborate floral petal detailing.

She completed her looks with a gold clutch and matching heels.


