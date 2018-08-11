Gistreel Best Dressed At The AMVCA2018 Nominees & Sponsor Cocktail Party

The AMVCA2018 Nominees & Sponsor Cocktail party sponsored by Konga and Airtel was an event where the stylish ones failed to disappoint.
All celebrities at the cocktail party tried to slay but only a select few nailed their stylistic choices.
Stars including Ini Dima-Okojie, Anto Lecky, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, among others wore eye-popping outfits which gave them a feature on Gistreel’s best dressed list.
These gorgeous ladies served looks from their on-point makeup, hair to their fabulous designer pieces by emerging and established Nigerian brands.
Ini looks fabulous in a structured, light blue, Toju Foyeh dress which stopped mid-thighs.
The dress which features a deep V plunging neckline and bubbly sleeves was paired with a pink clutch and champagne-gold heels.
BBnaija’s ex-housemate looked fabulous in a blue dress featuring a lone strap and thigh-high slit.
To complete her outfit, Anto wore a sequined black shorts and black minimalist heels.
She wore her hair in a soft bouncy around her perfectly made-up face.
Nollywood actress, Adesua is a sight to behold in a body-hugging peach dress which showed off her curves.
Adesua styles the bustier-inspired dress from Zhena-woman with black clutch and pale pink heels.
Coker didn’t disappoint in a dreamy white jumpsuit with off-shoulder detailing and sheer bubbly sleeves.
The radio presenter paired her outfit with a white structured clutch, styling her hair in a gold pixie cut.
Bridget looks spectacular in a mint green dress with fur detailing around her bust and hemline.
She wore her hair in a long black style which swept around her mid-body.
Rounding off her look, the star went with a studded minimalist heels.
The BBnaija star looked simple but fabulous in a blue dress featuring a wide band.
She went different in the hair department, rocking a auburn bob cut.
Dorcas was anything but delectable in a peach dress which featured an elaborate floral petal detailing.
She completed her looks with a gold clutch and matching heels.