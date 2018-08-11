‘God needs Saraki to rule Nigeria for 4 years’ – Primate Ayodele reveals in new prophecies

The leader of INRI Spiritual and Evangelical Church, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has predicted how the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP can emerge as the winner of the 2019 election.

Speaking at the launch of his yearly book, titled ‘Warning To The Nations’, which is a compilation of his prophecies covering the 2018/2019 period, the Primate said if PDP wants to win 2019 election, Senate President, Bukola Saraki must be given the party’s ticket.

“I do not know Saraki neither do we have any link, politically nor otherwise. But he is the only man who can win anything for PDP. Bukola Saraki being president will change many things for good in Nigeria and their will be peace in Nigeria”.

He also said that President Buhari will not find it easy in his bid for a second term. According to him, there would be tougher times for the country and, in particular, the ruling All Progressives Congress in the coming year.

On the Osun governorship election,

‘if Osun APC didn’t put their house in order they will find it difficult to retain Osun state’ he said. He also urge the Northerners to pray against losing a very prominent Emir in the North.

On the way out of Nigeria Problem, he said ‘practice Through Federalism, whereby states will be in charge of their own affairs, taking care of their resources and their people. Let their be No election in 2019. After Federalization, Nigeria will not exceed beyond 2035 before splitting’.