Godswill Akpabio resigns as Senate minority leader

 

There are unconfirmed reports that the Senate minority leader, senator Godswill Akpabio has resigned his position.

The senator who was once an Akwa Ibom state governor has been the man of the rave, after news broke that he has dumped his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling party.

The senator, who recently visited the president, Muhammadu Buhari in London and was also at the home of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu yesterday has been accused of trying to orchestrate a coup that would oust the Senate president, Bukola Saraki out of office.

The official handle of the National Assembly, took to twitter this morning to announce that Senator Akpabio has allegedly resigned his position as Senate minority leader.

They wrote:

We would bring you more details as story develops…


