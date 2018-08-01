Local News

Good Love: Adorable Photo Of Actress Omoni Oboli And Her Husband

Omoni Oboli and her husband could be mistaken for siblings, as they share a striking facial resemblance, skin colour and stature.
 

Omoni Oboli and Nnamdi, her husband

Nollywood actress and film maker, Omoni Oboli, shared this adorable photo of herself and her husband, Nnamdi as they are currently on vacation where they paid a visit to Niagara falls.

Despite having three kids and being married for several years, the chemistry between them has continued to wax stronger.

Omoni’s marriage has become a model to others in the entertainment industry where couples have been breaking up faster than they made up initially.

See more photos:

