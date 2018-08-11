Good Samaritan covers up Toke Makinwa’s nude photo with ankara

Following Toke Makinwa viral n*de photo which has got some people talking, a concerned fan has taken out time to cover her up with Ankara fabric and snickers.

She wrote;

‘y’all stop hating and judging if you don’t know the story. You see any damsel in distress, drenched by the heavy down pour in Lagos a day ago. The flood dragged off all her clothing, even her shoes.

Before she knew it, paparazzi everywhere and she had to fold up on the ground.

That’s why the pic. Thank God I had some Ankara pieces to make this after taking her home, also gave her a pair of shoe and tfare back home’.