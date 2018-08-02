Gov. Akeredolu Goes On Vacation, Shuns Ondo Assembly

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is currently on a two-week vacation to the United States, although his aides are claiming that their principal is on a working visit.

Akeredolu, who flew out of the country for his son’s wedding in Colorado on the 15th of July, is yet to return to the country weeks after the ceremony which took place on the 22nd July in Cheyenne Mountain Resort Springs, Colorado.

Findings by DAILY POST revealed that the Governor did not transmit any leave letter to the Ondo State House of Assembly indicating that he will be staying outside the state for a prolonged time.

According to an impeccable source, who wish to remain anonymous, the state’s legislative house is yet to receive any letter of such vacation from the executive.

“None that I am aware of. It has not been read by the clerk or the speaker of the house neither has it been discussed at plenary,” the source said.

But in an apparent response to growing concern among residents of the state on the whereabouts of the Governor, his media aides have been releasing plethora of press statements maintaining that the Governor is on a working visit to the US.

In one of the reactions tagged: “Governor’s Presence or Development”, the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Olatunde Olabode Richard, maintained that “Ondo State in particular” needs help, hence the resolve of the Governor to seek assistance outside the state.

“It’s not out of place to have productive engagements outside the state, even more than within. The end result is what matters. Of what use is Akeredolu’s presence in the state when world leaders are busy crossing borders and networking to advance the cause of their states and countries.”

In the bid to further justify the continued absence of the governor, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Yemi Owolabi, in a press statement, also stated that the Governor’s trip to the US has been fruitful.

“The governor and his team was received by top management of the organization. MEDSHARE restated their condition. They are ready to donate medical equipment, but the beneficiary State must provide the logistics… Shipping and clearing”

“Determined to ensure that Ondo State benefits from MEDSHARE’S policy, Governor Akeredolu promised to pay for the shipping and clearing for 20 containers of equipment, all for the use of the good people of Ondo State.”

Meanwhile, according to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), section 190, the Governor ought to have transmitted a letter to the Ondo State House of Assembly, indicating the supposed intended vacation which will enable the deputy governor to be in acting capacity.

“Whenever the Governor transmits to the Speaker of the House of Assembly a written declaration that he is proceeding on vacation or that he is otherwise unable to discharge the functions of his office, until he transmits to the Speaker of the House of Assembly a written declaration to the contrary such functions shall be discharged by the Deputy Governor as Acting Governor.”

Before the supposed constitutional gaffee by the Governor, residents of the state had already been asking on the whereabouts of the governor with #WhereIsAketi trending within the state’s social media space.

Akeredolu has spent only seven days in the state within the month of June and July and was last seen on the 12th of July.

