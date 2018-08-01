Gov. Tambuwal’s Supporters Publicly Destroy APC Symbol After His Defection To PDP (Photos+Video)

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party with his supporters publicly destroying APC’s symbol.

APC defectors setting the party’s symbol (broom) on fire

Some supporters of the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, were captured on camera this Wednesday as they publicly destroyed brooms which is the symbol of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The actions of the governor’s supporters was less than an hour after the Tambuwal moved his government from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Below are some pictures and video: