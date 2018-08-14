Governor Ambode Approves N2 Million Bonus To All Nigerian Table Tennis Players

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the disbursement of N2 million as a bonus payment to all Nigerian players who reached the Round of 16 and upwards at the just concluded 2018 ITTF Seamaster Nigeria Open table tennis tournament, irrespective of their States of Origin.

Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Kweku Adedayo Tandoh, who disclosed this during the closing ceremony of the tournament held at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Lagos, commended the magnanimity of Governor Ambode, adding that the gesture is part of efforts by the State government to boost the morale of players and encourage them to reach for greater heights.

He said the Governor’s presence at the finals to cheer Quadri to victory, in spite of his tight schedule, was a demonstration of the passion and commitment to uplifting sporting activities in the State, adding that Lagos State will always reward Nigerian Athletes for their efforts and performances.

Topmost among the recipients of the Ambode’s gesture is Aruna Quadri, the first Nigerian winner of the tournament who defeated Frenchman Antione Hachard in a thrilling 4-2 encounter in the men’s singles. He received Governor Ambode’s N1 million bonus plus the sum of $5,000 prize money.

Other recipients include doubles quarterfinalists, the duo of Hassan Nurudeen and Jamiu Azeez Olugbenga; the pair of Omotayo Olajide and Segun Toriola, as well as Ojomu Ajoke and Oribamishe Esther. Funke Oshonaike and Akpan Cecilia who reached the round of 16 in the women’s singles also benefited from the largesse.

In the U-21 Junior category, beneficiaries in the Boy’s event who got to the round of 16 included Augustine Emmanuel, Hassan Nurudeen, Oladiran Joshua, Ayanwale Jamiu, Solanke Azeez, Akanbi Rilwan, Omeh Amadi and Tobi Falana.

U-21 Female recipients of the bonus prize were Aregbesola Nimota, Onoja Agnes and Oribamishe Esther.