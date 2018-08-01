Guest Lecturer Slums At Renaming Of UNIBADAN Theatre Arts Building After Wole Soyinka

Wole Soyinka Theatre, University of Ibadan

That the University of Ibadan, UI, on Tuesday 31 July 2018, at the 2nd Geoffery Axworthy Lecture renamed its 63 year old Unibadan Arts Theatre after the Nigerian born literary icon and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

The aged arts theatre will now be known as “Wole Soyinka Theatre”.

According to PM News, the programme was almost marred when the guest lecturer, Professor Ahmed Yerima slumped while delivering his paper. He was revived and later rushed to the institution’s health centre in an ambulance. However, the master of ceremony, Longley Evru, who promptly noted, “the show must continue”, helped the lecturer to read the concluding part of the paper.

In attendance were the alumni and prominent products of the Department of Theatre Arts, Professors, J. P. Clark, Femi Osofisan,Dan Izevbaye , the institution’s principal officers including Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Kayode Adebowale, DVC (academic), Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto, the Registrar, Mrs. Olubunmi Faluyi, the university Librarian, Dr. Helen Olubukunola Komolafe Opadeji and others.

Soyinka, who was presented a bottle of wine by the organizers, appreciated the honour bestowed on him by the institution.

