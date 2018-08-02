“He must be a First class graduate, with a very good Government Job or Multinationals” – Nigerian lady lists qualities husband must posses

A Nigerian lady simply identified as @WitWinnie on twitter has taken to the platform to list out the qualities her to be husband must posses.

According to her, he must be a first class candidate, both academically and b thoughts.

Read her tweeets below:

Husband

1.First Class (Academically/Thoughts)

2. Street Smart

3. Feminist

4. Well Raised

5.Fixer

6.Very good Government Job or Multinationals)

7.Kind and humble

8.Calm and Collected (I hate talkatives. I love very intelligent listeners. They listen to grab, dissect and drop

9. Fears God. That’s it!!! So simple and easy. As for riches, don’t worry! It will come.

If you don’t have sense, no matter the plenty money…you will never be the father of my children! I don’t have strength to be shouting.

This list isn’t for you people on here! Just 10% of men on Naija twitter fit in here

For the very shallow men, please do not make this about gender war. This is me saying what I will have and not about anyone. Trust me, I have qualities mentioned there. Did you see “super cute, tall, six packs?” Nah! Why? Because not important to me. Don’t chat shit here

Lastly, yes I have dated these kinda men, dating and still have these kinda men as friends and family. So I know what I’m saying. Don’t tell me I’d have to mould them. They are in my life. My world is not your world