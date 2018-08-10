Health minister visits man who developed leg injury years after trekking from Yola to Abuja to honor Buhari

Isaac Adewole Nigeria’s health minister today visited Abubakar Duduwale, a supporter of President Buhari who developed leg injury (ulcer) three years after trekking to celebrate President’s win at the 2015 Presidential polls.

He visited the sick man at a Yola hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Abubakar Duduwale, the man who trekked from Yola to Abuja in 2015 to celebrate Buhari’s victory in the presidential election, is now suffering a leg injury and has been admitted to a hospital in Yola.

Duduwale trekked for days to witness Buhari’s inaugural ceremony in Abuja. Three years after, his leg began troubling him and he has now cried out for help.

Here are photos of the Prof. Isaac Adewole with the man down with leg injury below;