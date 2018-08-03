Trending

Heartbreaking chat between a man and his younger brother who is a Nigerian soldier fighting Boko Haram

A Nigerian man simply identified as @Jack_Vince77 on Twitter took to the platform to share screenshots of chats he had with his younger brother, who is a Nigerian soldier deployed to the North-East region to fight Boko Haram.

From the chat, it was gathered that there was no ready medical treatment for Nigerian soldiers who fall ill while fighting the Boko Haram terrorists, threatening the sovereignty of the Nation.

@jack_vince who shared between him and his younger brother, a Nigerian soldier tweeted;

READ  Bayelsa seaport set to launched in 2020

MY YOUNGER BROTHER IS A SOLDIER serving close to the Cameroon border in the northeast. Below, I had a conversation with him today. @DefenceInfoNG & @HQNigerianArmy, please set the records straight. If what my brother is saying is factual, the condition of troops is demoralising.

See screenshots below;


You may also like

This Man Received a Kidney from A Stranger who Saw his Wife’s Plea on Facebook

Man shares marriage list a friend got from his Akwa Ibom in-laws

Surrogate Mum Refuses To Hand Over Chinese Baby After Collecting N1.8M

Here’s what Ekweremadu has to say about falling sick during EFCC drill

UNICAF SPONSORS THE EXSILIO CONFERENCE

I’m not a rabbit, Shehu Sani on why he’s still in a APC

‘Any young man who lasts more than 10 minutes in bed will never go far in life.’ – Relationship counsellor reveals

American man reveals how a Nigerian man sent him a Super Eagles jersey

NYSC set to Increase Corp Members Monthly Allowance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *