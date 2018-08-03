Heartbreaking chat between a man and his younger brother who is a Nigerian soldier fighting Boko Haram

A Nigerian man simply identified as @Jack_Vince77 on Twitter took to the platform to share screenshots of chats he had with his younger brother, who is a Nigerian soldier deployed to the North-East region to fight Boko Haram.

From the chat, it was gathered that there was no ready medical treatment for Nigerian soldiers who fall ill while fighting the Boko Haram terrorists, threatening the sovereignty of the Nation.

@jack_vince who shared between him and his younger brother, a Nigerian soldier tweeted;

MY YOUNGER BROTHER IS A SOLDIER serving close to the Cameroon border in the northeast. Below, I had a conversation with him today. @DefenceInfoNG & @HQNigerianArmy, please set the records straight. If what my brother is saying is factual, the condition of troops is demoralising.

See screenshots below;