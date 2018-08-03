Heartbreaking Chat Between A Man & His Younger Brother Who Is A Nigerian Soldier In The North East

File photo

A Nigerian journalist, activist and humanitarian identified as Jack Vince, has taken to his Twitter page, @Jack_Vince77, to share some screenshots of a chat he had with his younger brother who is a soldier currently serving his fatherland in the North-East region of the country.

He posted the screenshot of the chat and wrote: “MY YOUNGER BROTHER IS A SOLDIER serving close to the Cameroon border in the northeast. Below, I had a conversation with him today.

“@DefenceInfoNG & @HQNigerianArmy, please set the records straight. If what my brother is saying is factual, the condition of troops is demoralising.”

“Morale boosters are what our troops in the front line need. They ought not to be demoralised in any way. Soldiers are dying & we know it. Maimalari Barracks Cemetery is behind my house.

“I have information on the truth of the matter in the embattled northeast driving me nuts.”

Read the chat between the brothers below;

