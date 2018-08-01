Local News

Heartbreaking: Veteran Nigerian Singer, Tony Tetuila Loses His Mother (Photo)

A veteran Nigerian musician, Tony Tetuila, is currently a heartbroken man as his dear mother passes away.

Tony Tetuila

Tony Tetuila, a veteran Nigerian musician has lost his mother.

The musician, who made a lot of waves in the early 2000s, announced the sad news on his Instagram page with his many fans. According to him, his mother passed away on Tuesday, July 31st.

Tetuila first shared a photo of the woman as seen below:

Tony Tetuila’s mother has passed away

He the wrote; “Maami, GOD took you to a better place yesterday, heaven gained a beautiful angel……

“Rest in peace in JESUS Name Amen.you will always be on my mind…there is no one like you maami. oh my GOD”

