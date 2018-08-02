Heartbreaking: Young Lady Gets Shot Dead By Her Own Boyfriend Inside A Room In Anambra

The Nation reports that a 25-year old woman has been allegedly shot dead by her boy friend, Chika Modili in Oranto village, Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state.

The deceased, Uchenna Onyeama, a native of Orofia village, Abagana, was reportedly shot dead with a pistol inside the room of a friend to the suspect, identified as Nonso Nwabueze.

The Nation gathered that the suspect and his accomplice quickly locked the room and fled at about 6.30pm before the arrival of the police.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity, said the police gained entrance to the room after breaking the door before they could retrieve the body of the deceased.

The reason behind the act could not be ascertained as at press time.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspects escaped to an unknown destination after committing the murder.

He said, “Police detectives attached to Dunokofia division led by the DPO visited the scene and discovered that the room occupied by one Nonso Nwabueze was locked and the suspects escaped to unknown destination.

“Power of Ingress was used to gain entrance into the room and victim was rushed to Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching hospital where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

He said the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, while efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“One single barrel gun and one expanded cartridge suspected to be used in perpetrating the dastardly act was also recovered inside the room,” Mohammed added.

