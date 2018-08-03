Metro News, Trending

Here’s what Ekweremadu has to say about falling sick during EFCC drill

Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu has debunked claims he fell ill while being grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC.

Following reports of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, the Nigerian government had traced 22 assets to Ekweremadu, for which he is now be investigated.

In a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, the deputy Senate president said there was no incidence that led to a purported high blood pressure on Wednesday, as there was no interrogation at all that day.

“Senator Ekweremadu honoured the 10am appointment on the fixed date and left in the evening of the same day when he was granted bail on self-recognizance with an understanding that he would report at the EFCC office at 10am the next day for a continuation of the interview.

“He reported at the EFCC on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 10am as scheduled, but informed them that he was not feeling well, a fact the EFCC doctor confirmed. He was then allowed to leave to see his doctor and it was agreed that a new date would be fixed for continuation of the interview.

“So, there was no interrogation whatsoever on Wednesday, let alone presentation of so-called additional facts that purportedly triggered his blood pressure. Likewise, there were no new “facts” presented to him the previous day, Tuesday, July 31, beside those concocted by the dismissed chief judge of Enugu state, Innocent Umezulike and his cohorts in their petition.

“The office feels compelled by the mischief and orchestrated media trial to put the facts straight on this particular issue.”


