Hero Pet Pig Saves Family From Thieves

The pet pig that foiled burglary

An Indiana family’s pet pig has thwarted the plans of some thieves who attempted to break into the home of its owner.

Indianapolis Police said the attempted burglary on the city’s east side Tuesday may have been unsuccessful after the would-be thieves came across the family’s fearless pig.

“The officers were guessing when the thieves broke in they were probably surprised I had a pig and were like, ‘We don’t want to deal with this.

“The cop was like, we definitely think they got in and made it to where Dumplin was and thought, ‘Nope. We don’t want no part of this,” the homeowner, who asked not to be identified, told FOX59.

The intruders didn’t steal anything from the home, but “ruined” the back door after smashing it in, according to the homeowner.

The incident was one of three home burglaries in the neighborhood on the same day.

Dumplin’s owner also said she was just relieved the full-grown pig didn’t get hurt during the incident, and said she wishes more people would adopt pet pigs even if they won’t always keep criminals away.

“There are tons of pigs in shelters that don’t have homes and they’re great animals,” she said.

-NAN

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria