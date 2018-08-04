Local News

Hilarious Video Of Nigerian Soldiers Receiving Matching Orders In Chinese Language Cracks Up Social Media

Nigerian soldiers have been caught on camera receiving matching orders in Chinese language. The video has gone viral online, cracking up social media users.

The hilarious footage was shared by a Nigerian soldier, Ameh John Bosco, on his Instagram page. According to him, it was shot in China after the soldiers had undergone a matching course.

READ  PDP Chairmanship Aspirant Involved In Ghastly Motor Accident In Rivers (Photos)

He captioned the video: ‘After our A1 matching course in China Nigerian sodiers we the #best joor!!!’

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

How to Stop Losing in Football Betting. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

How Osama Bin Laden Was Brainwashed – His Mother Speaks 7 Years After His Death

Pretty Daughter Of Late Biafran Leader, Chineme Ojukwu Graduates In Flying Colours From UK University (Photos)

Linda Ikeji Runs Into Davido’s Daughter, Imade In Atlanta, Gushes Over Her In Cute Photos

Man Kills Girlfriend After Finding Condoms In Her Handbag In Edo State (Photo)

AC Milan Legend, Clarence Seedorf Appointed As Cameroon’s New Manager

Nigerian Actress, Adelewa Reveals The Kind Of Actresses Who Sleep With Producers For Roles

How Timaya Offered Me His House When I Was Homeless – Skales Opens Up In Interesting Interview

See Face Of Storekeeper Arrested For Stabbing Manager To Death In Ondo (Photo)

Principal Of Ede Muslim High School Who Issued Senator Adeleke’s Controversial School Certificate Arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *