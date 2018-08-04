Hilarious Video Of Nigerian Soldiers Receiving Matching Orders In Chinese Language Cracks Up Social Media

Nigerian soldiers have been caught on camera receiving matching orders in Chinese language. The video has gone viral online, cracking up social media users.

The hilarious footage was shared by a Nigerian soldier, Ameh John Bosco, on his Instagram page. According to him, it was shot in China after the soldiers had undergone a matching course.

He captioned the video: ‘After our A1 matching course in China Nigerian sodiers we the #best joor!!!’

