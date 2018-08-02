Horror: 21 Persons Including Young Children Perish As Boat Capsizes In Sokoto River (Photos)

It has been reported that as many as 21 persons have drowned after a boat mishap in Sokoto.

The sad incident reportedly took place on a river in Gandi community in Rabah local government area of Sokoto state today, August 2.

Local reports show that more bodies are are believed to be in the river at the moment as divers continue to search. The remains of the recovered bodies have being prepared for burial.

The unfortunate incident has pinged the community in deep sorrow.

Below are more photos of the deceased persons:

