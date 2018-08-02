Horror As Man Kills Father Inside Bauchi Mosque

Suspect

A Middle age man, Umaru Muhammadu Jauro Ori is standing trial before Bauchi State High Court presided over by Justice Aliyu Baba Usman for allegedly killing his father inside a Mosque in Maltawa Village of Misau Local Government area of the State, according to Nigerian Tribune.

The suspect was arraigned on Wednesday before High Court 5 in Bauchi presided over by Chief State Counsel, Hussein Ishaq Magaji.

The prosecution counsel further added that the accused went in to a Mosque in Maltawa Village and attacked his father with a cutlass inflicting injuries on him on the head and back as a result of which he was seriously injured and was rushed to the Misau General Hospital where he died the following day from the wounds of the attack an offence contrary to section 221 of the Penal code laws.

The Prosecution Counsel told the Court that he intended to bring ten witnesses as well as the statements recorded by the Police during the investigation which were attached to the documents before the court.

In their statements, a younger brother of the deceased 70-year-old Umar Mohammed Jatau and younger brother to the accused, 26-year-old Ibrahim Muhammadu Jauro Ori stated that the suspect has a problem with their father and themselves.

The witnesses stated in the statements that the deceased had separated their food with his younger brother, Ibrahim and gave each one of them his farm and after he left their village for over ten months no one knew his whereabouts until the day he came back and entered the mosque while they were praying and stabbed their father on his head and back and the father fell down.

They added that youths in the area pursued and arrested him because he wanted to run away, after which they took him to the Police station and took the deceased to the Hospital where he died while receiving treatment, his body was thereafter released to them and he was buried according to Islamic rights.

The suspect in his statement as recorded by the Police stated that he has a wife and three children, two males, one female and that he killed his father because his father separated him and his wife when he travelled out to open his eyes and after staying for a long time without coming back the deceased divorced his wife, presently he has no wife and secondly his father separated him with his two brothers stating, “we are not like before after our father gave each one of us his farm.”

Umaru said that when he returned he took machete and entered the mosque and stabbed his father on his head and back and he fell down adding, “when I attempted to run away from the scene, the youths pursued me, arrested me, beat him mercilessly and injured my right finger before handing me over to the Police.”

He further stated that “we took our father to the Hospital and he died while receiving treatment. I don’t kill human beings, I am not an armed robber and this is the first time I killed a human being.”

The suspect said his brothers sent him away because he once stole a millet stick from their farm and built a wall they said they didn’t agree and there was a time he stole a ram from a neighbouring village.

After he was arraigned the presiding Judge asked him if he understood the charges against him and he answered in the affirmative and when asked whether he is guilty or not, he pleaded not guilty, Justice Usman then adjourned the case to 13th August 2018 for hearing.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria