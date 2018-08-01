Local News

Horror: Tanker Explosion Causes Fire Outbreak Around Ecobank Head Office In Victoria Island (Photos)

 

The scene of the fire outbreak

It has been reported that a fire outbreak has caused some commotion around the Ecobank head office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The fire incident reportedly occurred today at about 8:40 a.m. when a diesel tanker was offloading diesel close to a generator that was turned on.

Some witnesses report hearing a loud explosion three times. Luckily, fire service arrived the scene promptly and have now put the situation under control.

See another photo below:

