Viktoh

In the hysteria of his musical performance in Canada, a ‘lady’ was showering cash on Viktoh and the singer got a bit to friendly with her.

According to him, he kept pecking the lady in question not knowing she was original born a man. It took the intervention of his team member to alert him about the lady’s actual gender.

The discovery left him demoralized and also ruined his entire day.

