How Likely Are You To Survive If Your Plane Crashes? Travel Expert Reveals All

If you’re afraid of flying, you’ve probably fretted about different aspects of air travel.

Whether it’s worrying about the tiny holes in the windows, or the unlikely risk of the doors swinging open mid-flight, it can be a scary process.

You’ll be pleased to know that accidents are extremely rare as you only have a one in 11 million chance of crashing.

But in the unlikely event your plane does fly into trouble, is there any chance that you’ll survive it?

Earlier this week, all 103 passengers survived when an Aeroméxico flight crashed.

Most travellers were injured in the incident, but many were shocked that there were no fatalities.

While it may seem like a miracle, it’s not actually that unusual for holidaymakers to survive problems in the air.

In a previous study, The European Transport Safety Council estimated that 90% of aircraft accidents were survivable.

While this statement was made decades ago, air travel safety has come on leaps and bounds since then.

Last year, expert Tom Farrier told Quora that three factors can determine whether humans can get through accidents.

If the plane remains pretty in tact, and the crash is “within the limits of human tolerance”, there is a chance of survival.

The site that the aircraft lands or crashes on can also affect how many fatalities there are.

The former director of safety at the Air Transport Association listed these conditions as:

Whether the forces encountered by human occupants are within the limits of human tolerance

Whether the structures surrounding them (i.e. the plane) remain substantially intact

Whether the post-crash environment presents an immediate threat to occupants or rescuers

In short, plane crashes are rare and those who encounter them still have a good chance of survival.

If you are still concerned about flying, these facts may reassure you.

Last year was declared one of the safest ever for commercial flights.

You are statically more likely to die from food poisoning (one in three million), falling from a ladder (one in two million) or falling out of bed (one in two million).

If you still suffer from aviophobia, there are many steps you can take to help relieve your worries.

Some swear-by hypnotherapy or flight courses for helping to reduce fears.

