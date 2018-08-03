How Missing Teenage Girl Was Hidden By Neighbour For Sex

A 14-year old girl who was declared missing in Lagos unknown to her parents was actually inside their 43-year old neighbour’s room for two days and later confessed enjoying sex romps during the period. The victim revealed that she was comfortable and that was why she did not disclose where she was despite the fact that she knew her parents were looking for her.

The incident happened at Suberu Oje Avenue by Casso bus stop in Alagbado, Lagos where they resided.

However, the neighbour, Mr. Olaniyi Lawal, has landed in trouble after he released the victim and she told her parents that she was with Mr. Lawal for those days and had sex. The matter was reported to the police; Lawal was arrested for abduction and rape.

It was gathered that the parents suffered serious trauma when the victim disappeared as they thought she had been kidnapped and reported to the police.

The neighbours including Lawal and the police formed search parties who were looking for the missing girl until she returned to her parents and revealed what happened.

It was gathered that the parents were angry that Lawal joined them in searching for the missing girl whereas he kept her inside his room and exploited her by having uninterrupted sex with her. He denied abducting the victim and claimed that he did not rape her as alleged by her parents.

However, the police found him culpable because of the age of the victim and charged Lawal before Ogba Magistrates court for the offence.

The prosecutor, Inspector Donny Raphael, informed the court that Lawal abducted the victim, kept her inside his room and defiled her.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. B.O. Osunsanmi, ordered that Lawal be remanded in prison custody.

The court directed the prosecutor to send the file to DPP for advice and then adjourned till 9th September, 2018.

P.M.Express gathered that if the DPP finds Lawal culpable and he was tried and found guilty, he will have to spend so many years in prison for the offence.