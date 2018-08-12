How Otedola met Megabyte before awarding him scholarship – Manager

Budding teen rapper, Megabyte, may not have so much to bother himself about on his education as he has just been awarded a full scholarship by billionaire Femi Otedola. And his manager has just opened up on how the duo met.

Speaking about how they met, Megabyte’s manager, Fayemi Ayodele, told Sunday Scoop, that the meeting was effected at a concert that Megabyte performed at in Lagos.

“Femi Otedola met Megabyte at Kenny Blaq’s concert two weeks ago and he invited him to his house. When he got there, he made some comments about his education.

For a wealthy man like that to undertake to sponsor him, it is indeed a welcome development for Megabyte and his family considering that they come from a poor background in Mushin.”

On what attracted Otedola to the singer, Fayemi said:

“It is the same thing that everybody else sees in the young chap that Otedola saw also. He is a young boy doing good things with his life. You know we are in a society where talented people are not really appreciated until they go astray.”

Commenting on whether Megabyte would move to a more expensive school now that he has a benefactor, the manager said:

“For now, we are not sure if he will continue in the school he is in now or move to a highbrow one; that would be decided by Megabyte’s management team and Otedola himself. However, he recently changed from a public school to a private institution.

“We hope Otedola doesn’t fail. He publicised the sponsorship himself so that says a lot.”

Maintaining that the Megabyte’s music career is not threatened, Fayemi said,

“His education comes first but that wouldn’t affect his music career. His talent is different from his academics and one wouldn’t kill the other. Thankfully, in the school he attends now, they are taught drama and other creative subjects.”

Thanking Otedola for the gesture, Ayodele said:

“I really commend Otedola for helping in this manner. It would be nice if other wealthy people can help the talents around them, and hopefully he will fulfill his promise. I am so happy that he is doing this and I pray that God will continue to bless him.

This really sends good vibes and encouragement to people who come from less-privileged background as they will have hope that help can come from anywhere at any time. Rich people shouldn’t always be about using the poor; they can also help to make them great. I hope other wealthy people will take a cue from what Otedola has done.

I am not trying to downplay the plight of orphans but it is not until you go to orphanages that you can help people. There are some people who have parents but their condition is even worse than people who have parents. Wealthy people should look around them and spot the talents that abound in their community; it could be their cooks, security men or other home helps.”

Ayodele also stated that Megabyte did not feel cowed when he met Otedola:

“Megabyte did not feel intimidated or have inferiority complex when he met Femi Otedola. He performs in front of huge crowds so his confidence is intact; he wasn’t scared at all,” he said.

On whether the Forte Oil boss gave Megabyte some money apart from the scholarship, Fayemi said:

“You know we just met him so there are other things that will still come. With due time, everybody will know about it. It doesn’t have to be money. For now, the scholarship is the most important thing.”

Revealing that Megabyte recently signed a record deal, Fayemi said,

“He is actually signed to a record label and the identity of the company will be announced soon. I cannot really say much about it now but you’re the first person I’m giving this information. Just keep your fingers crossed.”