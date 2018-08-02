How Saraki Rushed His Exit Announcement To Avoid Expulsion By APC

Senate President Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki hurriedly announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday evening because he was about to be expelled from the party, it has been revealed.

SaharaReporters gathered that an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC had been convened and scheduled for Wednesday morning in Abuja where a decision would be reached to expel the former Kwara State Governor from the party.

It was gathered Saraki got wind of the meeting and quickly announced his defection from the APC ruling party to avoid the sledge hammer.

Some of the members of the NEC have started arriving the national secretariat of the party ahead of emergency meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, a youth coalition of the party had staged a protest at the secretariat calling for the expulsion of Saraki from the party.

Saraki had been accused of anti-party activities after many of his loyalists, including Kwara State Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed and over 15 senators, announced their resignation from the APC last week.

Spotted at the secretariat was the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who reacted to Saraki’s defection by saying the Senate President is entitled to his political opinion and that his exit from the party would not affect the re-election chances of President Muhammadu Buhari.

